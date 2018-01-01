Man Dies After New Year’s Day Crash in Scranton
SCRANTON — A man has died after a crash on New Year’s Day in Scranton.
Police say the 31-year-old from Taylor was killed when a car wrecked on Davis Street early Monday morning.
According to the coroner, he later died at the hospital.
His name has not been released.
41.377563 -75.693141
Gerald Swank
