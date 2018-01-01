Man Dies After New Year’s Day Crash in Scranton

Posted 8:54 am, January 1, 2018, by , Updated at 08:51AM, January 1, 2018

SCRANTON — A man has died after a crash on New Year’s Day in Scranton.

Police say the 31-year-old from Taylor was killed when a car wrecked on Davis Street early Monday morning.

According to the coroner, he later died at the hospital.

His name has not been released.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

1 Comment

  • Gerald Swank

    Where are all the good tv commercials at anymore???all that is on there anymore is insurance ads over and over again.you should bring back the jiffy pop popcorn and some of the other older commercials.tvs not tv. Anymore sorry but thats how I feel

