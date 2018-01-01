Hundreds Without Power in Exeter

Posted 11:54 am, January 1, 2018, by , Updated at 11:53AM, January 1, 2018

EXETER — A power outage in Luzerne County has left hundreds in the dark on a frigid day.

PPL reports nearly 800 customers lost power Monday morning.

There’s no word what caused the outage.

Crews are working to restore power.

PPL hopes to have the power back on by 1 p.m.

A crash in the borough is being blamed on the outage. Police say two vehicles crashed at the intersection of Wyoming and Schooley Avenues because the traffic lights were out and both drivers thought they had the right of way. No one was seriously hurt.

