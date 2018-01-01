Hundreds Without Power in Exeter
EXETER — A power outage in Luzerne County has left hundreds in the dark on a frigid day.
PPL reports nearly 800 customers lost power Monday morning.
There’s no word what caused the outage.
Crews are working to restore power.
PPL hopes to have the power back on by 1 p.m.
A crash in the borough is being blamed on the outage. Police say two vehicles crashed at the intersection of Wyoming and Schooley Avenues because the traffic lights were out and both drivers thought they had the right of way. No one was seriously hurt.
41.320636 -75.819083
3 comments
🤔
Everyone thinks they have the right of way now a days. If someone wants to turn left at an intersection and someone from the opposite side wants to go straight, the person making the left thinks they have the right of way. Guess what…wrong! People need to take drivers Ed again in today’s society. Humans are good NG down the toilet fast! Whatever happened to kindness and consideration or brains for that matter!
🤔
Going*
Brrrr
I sure hope that all of these customers have a functional wood stove.