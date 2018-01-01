× How to Generate Your 2017 Best Nine Instagram Photos

Looking to create a collage of your nine most popular photos on Instagram?

Here’s how to your 2017 Best Nine collage:

Head to 2017BestNine.com and enter your Instagram username. In a few minutes, the site will create a collage of the top nine photos you’ve posted throughout the year that have received the most love.

The site also tells you how many pictures you’ve posted on Instagram and the total amount of likes you’ve received in 2017.

Tap on the picture to save it on your phone and it is ready to be shared on your Instagram. Also, don’t forget to include the hashtag #2017BestNine in the caption.

Important note: Your Instagram must be public in order to generate your “2017 Best Nine.”