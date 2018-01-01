School Closings And Delays

First Baby Born at Geisinger Near Danville in 2018

Posted 7:56 pm, January 1, 2018, by , Updated at 07:55PM, January 1, 2018

GEISINGER MEDICAL CENTER -- Geisinger Medical Center near Danville welcomed its first baby of 2018 into the world Monday morning.

Deneen and Tyler Reese of Ringtown are the proud parents of a newborn baby boy, Jackson Tyler.

Jackson was born at 1:58 a.m.

He came out at 22 1/2 inches and weighs 10 pounds.

"Our nurses had informed us that it could be the first baby born. We found out immediately. We were happy, we both joked about it. Also, again, it was a surprise. We weren't really expecting it," said Tyler Reese.

Deneen was due on December 23rd so Jackson went from potentially being a Christmas baby to a New Year baby in Montour County.

