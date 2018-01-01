School Closings And Delays

Drag Race Leads to Crash, Apartment Building Catching Fire

Posted 9:47 pm, January 1, 2018, by , Updated at 09:42PM, January 1, 2018

SUNBURY — Police say a drag race in Northumberland County ended with a car crashing into an apartment building, causing the building to catch on fire, and an evacuation of tenants.

According to police, Alshameer Patterson, 20, was racing at speeds up to 60 mph when he lost control of his vehicle and struck the apartment building.

The building then caught fire and tenants were evacuated while firefighters knocked down the flames.

Patterson has been charged with causing a catastrophe, recklessly endangering another person and other related charges in Northumberland County.

