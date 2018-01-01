× Dogs Found Without Food, In Freezing Cold in Luzerne County

CONYNGHAM TOWNSHIP — State police are investigating a case of animal abuse in Luzerne County.

Troopers responded Sunday to a property on Cemetary Road in Conyngham Township.

They say they found several dogs left out in the freezing cold with no food and frozen water.

The Luzerne County SPCA has the dogs.

State police say charges will be filed in this case.