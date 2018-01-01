Dogs Found Without Food, In Freezing Cold in Luzerne County
CONYNGHAM TOWNSHIP — State police are investigating a case of animal abuse in Luzerne County.
Troopers responded Sunday to a property on Cemetary Road in Conyngham Township.
They say they found several dogs left out in the freezing cold with no food and frozen water.
The Luzerne County SPCA has the dogs.
State police say charges will be filed in this case.
41.119721 -76.093981
Bobby Brown
Idiots don’t realize that if you are gonna leave a dog outside in winter weather you need to provide the animal with a proper waterproof coat (i.e. neoprene) fully insulated and heated doghouse with a ton of fresh unfrozen water and triple the amount of food. Cold air is dry air which dehydrates you very quickly. Eating snow cools the bodies core temperature so saying the animal can eat snow for water is ignorant at the least. The extra food is the fuel/calories that the animal must have to burn in order to generate the heat it needs to stay alive. Any a hole with a dog outside in these conditions outta try staying warm and hydrated outside with an uninsulated dog house with an inadequate amount of food and a frozen bowl of water! That’s what the fine should be when these jerks get busted, make them spend 24 hours outside in these conditions. That will end these behaviors. Why the hell would you even have a dog or pet if you would treat it so poorly to begin with?? I have rugged hunting dogs I’d put up against anyone’s and they hunt hard for me in the field and they curl up at night at my feet nice and warm in my living room at night. I can’t understand the mentality of anyone who would leave anything outside under impossible conditions such as these. It’s gotta be they are just flat out stupid or just ignorant sadistic SON of B’s. Arrest them confiscate the animals and fine the hell out of them all! You are forever responsible for that which you have tamed and that’s a big responsibility.