Discovery ID Features Hugo Selenski in Season Premiere of ‘Pandora’s Box: Unleashing Evil’

The Discovery ID channel is digging deeper into the Hugo Selenski homicide case.

The series, called Pandora's Box: Unleashing Evil, premiered its second season on Monday.

The episode on Selenski, titled "A Handsome Devil," uses interviews with officials from Luzerne County to give a timeline of the high-profile case from when bodies were first discovered on his property near Kingston more than a decade ago, his escape from the Luzerne County prison, up to his murder conviction in 2015.

Selenski is currently serving a life sentence at a state prison.

The next episode of Pandora's Box: Unleashing Evil will air next Monday at 7 p.m. on Discovery ID.

