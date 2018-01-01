× Braving the Cold Outdoors in the Poconos

DELAWARE WATER GAP NATIONAL RECREATION AREA — Snow covered mountains throughout the Poconos made a beautiful backdrop for people braving the cold on New Year’s Day.

A duo from Bethlehem came to check out the scenery at the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area in Monroe County Monday.

“Honestly, I love it. We hike a lot around waterfalls, so I like going out and seeing how frozen everything is,” said Caitlin Dickson of Bethlehem.

“Coming out to explore some frozen wasteland. The Delaware is nice and solid, and we want to see some frozen waterfalls,” said Jason Haler of Bethlehem.

A couple on their way back to Staten Island decided to step out into the cold air and stretch their legs.

“Very good weather, very good weather. I like this weather,” said Slava Kozyr of Staten Island.

There’s no doubt about it, it’s cold. People we spoke to say it’s going to continue to be cold for the next few months, but as long as you layer up, there’s no reason why you can’t go outside and embrace it.

“I like it. I mean, I don’t appreciate my heating bill, but when you dress appropriately, it can be very enjoyable,” said Haler.

Mike Johnson from Bethlehem says frigid cold temperatures don’t bother him. In fact, it’s his favorite time to be outside.

“It’s not as cold as I am used to. I typically go up to the Adirondacks in the middle of the winter and sleep outside, so this isn’t too bad. Ideally, I’d like it to stay like this and have a foot or two of snow on the ground so I can cross-country ski and snowshoe,” Johnson said.

If you, too, are hoping to embrace the cold, according to our Stormtracker 16 team, the chill isn’t going away anytime soon.