WILKES-BARRE -- The first baby born in the New Year in Luzerne County is a boy!

Lorenzo was born at 6:45 a.m. on Monday at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital weighing in at 6 pounds 3 ounces.

Newswatch 16 found the newborn and his mom, Courtney, enjoying some family time on this New Year's Day in Luzerne County