Bill Urbanski Sworn in as New District Attorney in Susquehanna County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY -- Susquehanna County has a new district attorney.

Former First Assistant D.A. Bill Urbanski of Franklin Township took the oath of office Monday at his family's farm near Mountain Top.

D.A. Urbanski takes over after the death of his predecessor Bob Klein last week following an illness.

“The passing of Bob Klein was a tremendous loss, first and foremost for his family, but also for his community, the citizens of Susquehanna County, and our Commonwealth,” Urbanski said.

“He brought a tremendous amount of energy and innovation to the office. As a prosecutor, he set a high bar. I can only hope to live up to his level of professionalism, integrity, and fairness.”

When taking his oath of office, Urbanski used two Bibles, a polish Bible belonging to Urbanski's grandfather, and the Klein family bible.