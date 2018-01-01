School Closings And Delays

2017’s Biggest News Stories

Posted 7:36 pm, January 1, 2018, by , Updated at 06:00PM, January 1, 2018

Mother nature hit our area hard in early 2017, then the tragic story of a Penn State fraternity pledge, who died after a night of heavy drinking and one area school district finds itself in quite the financial crisis. Scott Schaffer takes a look back at the biggest news stories of 2017.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

