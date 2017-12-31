The Frigid Temperatures Are Not Stopping New Year’s Eve Celebrations in Pottsville

Posted 11:40 pm, December 31, 2017, by , Updated at 11:27PM, December 31, 2017

POTTSVILLE -- Though many counties have canceled New Year’s Eve Celebrations due to the cold, Pottsville was an exception.

In Garfield Square, they will be raising a large bottle of Yuengling Logger.

They raise the beer rather than dropping it because you raise a toast, you don’t drop it.

Some changes have been made due to the frigid temperatures.

The DJ normally plays for a few hours but will only be out for about 45 minutes before they raise the beer bottle.

The cold temperatures are not expected to keep the crowds from forming.

