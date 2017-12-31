Roaring Twenties Brought Back in Scranton

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON -- Newswatch 16 stopped by the Marketplace at Steamtown on Sunday for their “Festival of Trees” exhibit.

The Lackawanna County Arts and Culture Department held the event with a theme of the “Roaring Twenties”.

A site F-Scott Fitzgerald and his wife Zelda might enjoy.

Non-profits, businesses, schools, and churches decorated the trees to raise money for Toys for Tots.

All participants were asked to incorporate the 20’s theme into their decorating.

The trees will remain in place until January 12th in Scranton.