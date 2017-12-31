New Year’s Eve Celebrations in Lackawanna County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON -- Although the fireworks and carriage rides were canceled due to the frigid cold temperatures, there’s still plenty of family-oriented fun to be had at the Ritz Theatre in Downtown Scranton.

They have music, magic shows, and face painting.

Everything kicks off at 7 p.m. on Sunday.

Newswatch 16 spoke with a few people about how they’re ringing in the new year.

“Just heading out with some friends in Downtown Scranton. Stop at a couple bars, have some drinks, and ring in the new year,” stated Jim Nasser of Lake Winola.

“We’re just going to hang out at home. It’s way too cold and with DUI’s and everything, it’s just way safer to party at home,” stated Michelle Donato of Scranton.

Any New Year's Resolutions?

“Try to continue to be a better person and help others where I could,” said Donato.

“Just to eat a little better, drink a little less and work a little harder,” stated Nasser.