Homeless Shelter to Reopen in Lackawanna County

Posted 6:57 pm, December 31, 2017, by , Updated at 05:58PM, December 31, 2017

SCRANTON -- After deciding last month that it would close its doors, an area shelter decided to cancel those plans and reopen.

The bethel AME Church on North Washington Avenue in Scranton, announced back in November that due to lack of volunteers, they wouldn’t be able to take anyone in.

That caused a bit of an upset in the community at the time.

Leaving only one other shelter in the area for the homeless to rest overnight.

But the pastor decided it was his duty to make a difference.

“It got cold. And it weighted on my heart. The Lord put it on my heart to open the shelter and that’s what we did,” stated Darrin Banks, Pastor at Bethel AME.

The shelter at Bethel AME Church will start taking people in around 6:30 p.m. Sunday Night.

It will also open the rest of the winter season when it gets bitterly cold.

1 Comment