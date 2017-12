Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POCONO LAKE -- A large structure fire caused a total loss of a home in Pocono Lake.

The fire broke out just after 12 Sunday afternoon.

Tobyhanna and Thornhurst fire companies responded to the scene on Towanda Trail.

Fire officials told Newswatch 16 it is a vacation home, and no one was there at the time.

No word on what sparked the flames in Monroe County.