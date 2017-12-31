Children Get a Special New Year’s Eve Countdown in Luzerne County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WYOMING -- For families with little ones that have an earlier bedtime Super Bounce in Wyoming hosted a Countdown to Noon party Sunday afternoon.

It was held indoors so it was also a way to escape the bitter cold.

Balloons fell right at noon and the kids celebrated 2018 with noisemakers.

“The kids have something for themselves to do on New Year's Eve. It’s really nice. It gives them something to do,” stated Eric Edwards of West Pittston.

There was also dancing, inflatable slides, and even snacks and hot chocolate in Luzerne County.