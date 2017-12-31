A New Budget Causes Many Reactions for Those in Plymouth

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLYMOUTH -- With the sounding of the gavel, the Plymouth Borough council meeting was in session.

The big issue today was the proposed tax increase, which was passed by a vote of 6 to 1.

The new budget increases tax rates by nearly 18 percent.

The average household in Plymouth will see their taxes jump by almost $65 per year.

“Let’s just face it, I’m not happy about the tax increase. We’re all going to end up paying more and we already pay enough in taxes here, so we wanted to try to go with the lower potential tax increase to start out, the 7.4 taxes, but after looking at it, we realized it’s not going to be possible,” stated Gary Kochinski, council president.

And with the passing of the tax increase, Goodwill Hose Company No. 2 will remain open and the police presence in Plymouth will also increase.

“The citizens in town, they have to know, will remain with 24-hour fire protection and 24-hour police protection, as well. Also with budget pass, you’ll have an increase of police protection by about 25 percent,” Kochinski continued.

William Dixon was the lone councilman who voted against the tax increase.

He was passionate in his disapproval of the tax hike.

“You have this two percent in this town and all they do is nitpick. They always try to find a problem, which anybody could do, but they’re not a part of the solution, they’re the problem,” Dixon stated.

And those who live in Plymouth also reacted to the new budget.

“I think there’s going to be some complaints about the raising of taxes, but people realize that if you want a third fire hall, you have to pay those taxes. That will either hinder or help people make those decisions in the future,” said Scott Cannon of Plymouth.