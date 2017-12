× 2017 Recap: Here’s A Look at This Year’s Top Stories on WNEP.com

As 2017 comes to a close, we take a look back at the stories that you viewed, shared, and talked about the most on WNEP.com.

From severe weather, to viral videos, to tragedies, here are some of WNEP.com’s top stories from 2017:

Frein Guilty on All Charges

April the Giraffe Gives Birth… Finally

Graduation Speech Goes Viral

Medical Marijuana Permits Announced

Gray Death in The Poconos

Blizzard of 2017

Body of Missing Temple Student Found

Great American Eclipse

Trooper Shooting

Tornado Touches Down