Woman Killed in Crash on I-80 in Clinton County

Posted 4:46 pm, December 30, 2017, by , Updated at 04:44PM, December 30, 2017

GREENE TOWNSHIP — Slippery roads appear to have played a role in a deadly crash in Clinton County.

It happened around 9:30 a.m. Saturday.

According to state police, a driver lost control of his car on Interstate 80 west and was hit by a tractor trailer.

A passenger in the car, a woman from Westmoreland County, was killed. State police identified her as Doris Smalley, 82, of Greensburg.

The driver of the car was not seriously hurt. The truck driver was uninjured.

