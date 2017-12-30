Woman Killed in Crash on I-80 in Clinton County
GREENE TOWNSHIP — Slippery roads appear to have played a role in a deadly crash in Clinton County.
It happened around 9:30 a.m. Saturday.
According to state police, a driver lost control of his car on Interstate 80 west and was hit by a tractor trailer.
A passenger in the car, a woman from Westmoreland County, was killed. State police identified her as Doris Smalley, 82, of Greensburg.
The driver of the car was not seriously hurt. The truck driver was uninjured.
41.058523 -77.250969