We Are! Fiesta Bowl Ready

PLAINS TOWNSHIP -- It’s bowl time and the Penn State Nittany Lions are facing the Washington Huskies in Arizona at the Playstation Fiesta Bowl.

Folks from Penn State Wilkes-Barre's Alumni Association gathered for a watch party at the River Grille near Wilkes-Barre.

"Well, we've been holding a watch party for years now for those individuals who just can't make it to the game," said Jacqueline Piatt of Penn State Wilkes-Barre's Student Activities.

Fans of all ages there were excited for the big game.

"It's great to have those friends family alumni here together here at the River Grille and cheering on our team," said Piatt.

"We just love to get the fans together and the alumni together in the same setting so they can enjoy the game together and cheer on the Nittany Lions to a win," said Penn State Wilkes-Barre's Alumni Society's President Jonathan Sinclair.

Even though the frigid temperatures could have kept fans at home, they decided they would rather be here with the crowd.

"These watch parties really show the heart of Penn State. Penn State is more of a family than anything and having these parties gets everyone together and really supports the school and supports the team," said Jim Reino of Shavertown.

"It's just a huge alumni group. We have a huge base and no matter where we go in the world, we can meet up with each other, and everybody enjoys the same thing: rooting on the Nittany Lions," added Sinclair.