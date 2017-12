OLD FORGE — Police in Lackawanna County are looking for the person who held up two convenience stores at gunpoint Saturday morning.

Officers said the robber had a gun and held up Sonya Mini Mart on North Keyser Avenue and Aries Xpress Mart on South Main Street in Old Forge.

The robber went to a third store in the borough but was turned away.

If you have any information on the armed robberies, you’re asked to call Old Forge police.