Skating for the First Time This Winter in Lackawanna County

Posted 6:41 pm, December 30, 2017, by , Updated at 05:18PM, December 30, 2017

SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP -- Saturday's weather made for some snowy fun in Lackawanna County.

Newswatch 16 caught up with some people at Hillside Park near Clarks Summit, sledding and, for the first time this season, hitting the ice.

“It’s just about getting people out here. Getting kids and people outside and active. That’s what we’re here to promote,” stated Mark Spatz, Abington Joint Recreation Member.

If you don’t have your own skates, that is not a problem. Hillside Park has them available for any interested skaters.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s