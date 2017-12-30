Skating for the First Time This Winter in Lackawanna County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP -- Saturday's weather made for some snowy fun in Lackawanna County.

Newswatch 16 caught up with some people at Hillside Park near Clarks Summit, sledding and, for the first time this season, hitting the ice.

“It’s just about getting people out here. Getting kids and people outside and active. That’s what we’re here to promote,” stated Mark Spatz, Abington Joint Recreation Member.

If you don’t have your own skates, that is not a problem. Hillside Park has them available for any interested skaters.