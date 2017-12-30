Penn State Fans Ready for Game Day at the Fiesta Bowl

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Penn State is taking on Washington in the Playstation Fiesta Bowl and thousands of fans from Pennsylvania are in Arizona for the game.

Before kickoff was a pre-game party led by the Blue Band.

It may be a long way from Beaver Stadium, but the energy from the Penn State faithful certainly made the trip.

“I saw tons of Penn State fans tailgating. It's like a normal Saturday at Beaver Stadium,” said Andrew Beck of Moscow.

It's a little hard, though, for all these Penn Staters to pack their tailgate grills to fly across the country, so tailgating took on a different look here.

Fiesta Bowl Fan Fest is a spot for fans to gear up before the game. And gear up they did.

“It's crazy how many Penn State fans travel all over the country,” remarked A.J. Rudalavage of Greenfield Township. “It's Beaver Stadium in the west.”

Cheerleader Danielle Barrasse from Clarks Summit says it's pretty easy rallying Penn State fans wherever they are.

“We're really blessed. I'm a senior, so this is my fourth bowl game. So we're just really excited to be in Arizona. It's my first time here, and I’m super pumped,” Barrasse said.

Also pumped up: Penn State player Connor McGovern's mom and family who came from Luzerne County.

“I’m not nervous. Jim, he's probably a little nervous inside. Jim, ask him, he's probably a little nervous, but we're just enjoying the atmosphere,” said Maureen McGovern, Connor McGovern's mother.

The fans said they were ready to do their part to root on the Nittany Lions to victory.