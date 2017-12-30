Fiesta Bowl: Complete Penn State Coverage From Arizona

Last Minute New Year’s Eve Preparations

Posted 6:30 pm, December 30, 2017, by , Updated at 06:05PM, December 30, 2017

SCRANTON -- People in Lackawanna County were making the mad scramble to prepare for New Year's Eve.

South Side Seafood on Pittston Avenue in Scranton was bustling with customers on Saturday.

Employees tell Newswatch 16 they’ve been busy taking tons of last minute orders.

“Lots of king crab, shrimp, lobster tails, anything anybody likes for New Year's Eve,” stated Jon Klein who works at South Side Seafood.

“Every year, it’s the only place I’ll go for fish. Only place. It’s the best,” stated Michael Hawley of Scranton.

Many people Newswatch 16 spoke with said seafood is a must for their New Year's Eve celebrations.

