In Your Neighborhood

Dragon Quest Winter Reading Club

Lackawanna County Children’s Library sponsors a Dragon Quest Winter Reading Club. It’s open to children of all ages to join the program of reading and activities. Prizes will be awarded for completing certain challenges. The free program runs from Jan. 8 – Feb. 23. Visit the Children’s Library on Vine Street in Scranton to register and receive a program packet.

Wilkes-Barre NAACP Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Unity Breakfast

The Wilkes-Barre NAACP sponsors the Martin Luther King Jr. Unity Breakfast. The breakfast is free and held at Genetti Hotel on East Market Street in Wilkes-Barre, Monday, Jan 15 starting at 9 a.m. The Keynote Speaker is Cassandra Coleman from Gov. Wolf’s Northeast Regional Office. Come celebrate Martin Luther King Jr’s legacy.