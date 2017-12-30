Fiesta Bowl: Complete Penn State Coverage From Arizona

In Your Neighborhood

Posted 10:31 am, December 30, 2017, by

Dragon Quest Winter Reading Club

Lackawanna County Children’s Library sponsors a Dragon Quest Winter Reading Club.  It’s open to children of all ages to join the program of reading and activities.  Prizes will be awarded for completing certain challenges.  The free program runs from Jan. 8 – Feb. 23.  Visit the Children’s Library on Vine Street in Scranton to register and receive a program packet.

Wilkes-Barre NAACP Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Unity Breakfast

The Wilkes-Barre NAACP sponsors the Martin Luther King Jr. Unity Breakfast.  The breakfast is free and held at Genetti Hotel on East Market Street in Wilkes-Barre, Monday, Jan 15 starting at 9 a.m.  The Keynote Speaker is Cassandra Coleman from Gov. Wolf’s Northeast Regional Office.  Come celebrate Martin Luther King Jr’s legacy.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s