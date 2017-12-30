Fans Thrilled with Penn State Fiesta Bowl Win

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- The game came down to the very end, but Penn State is the Fiesta Bowl champion.

It has been a long time since the Nittany Lions won a big-time bowl game like this one.

No one in the stadium was sitting at the end of that game. Penn State fans had the place rocking. Now, the many people from our area who made the trip to Arizona are celebrating the win.

It's the first major bowl win for Penn State in a decade.

“This is so awesome! We're so excited to have a great win today,” said Lisa Miller of Pittston.

As the players celebrated a victory on the field, thousands of fans in blue and white couldn't stop cheering. Penn State defeated Washington 35-28.

Of course, when you travel this far to go to a football game, all that matters is a victory and getting to celebrate together.

"I’m so excited to be here. I was at the Rose Bowl last year. Now, it's nice to start 2018 with a win," said Morgan Madden of Towanda.

The crowd was full of people who made the trip from northeastern and central Pennsylvania.

“It's unbelievable. It was our Christmas present to each other. We're so excited to be here,” said Patti Walton of Stroudsburg.

Fans cheered hard as Penn State roared to an early lead. They celebrated touchdown after touchdown, certainly hoping the Nittany Lions could turn this one into an easy win.

But that’s not the way it went. Those fans got pretty nervous as Washington made it very close at the end.

The Nittany Lions, though, made sure those fans are going home happy. The trip home will certainly be a better one after a win.

“We'll take it any time baby! What a great win!”

“Wasn't that exciting? Down to the last seconds!”

After the game, came a victory lap of sorts for the players, but it was really more a thank you from these Lions to their dedicated fans.

That includes Penn State star running back Saquon Barkley, with many wondering if this was his last game.

If it is his last time as a Lion, he sure put on a show.

“It's Saquon. I don't know if there's much more you can say. I'd like to see him stay, but let's be realistic. We'll see,” said Madden.

And thinking of the future, fans know this Penn State team has returned to being among college football's best.