A Family of Eagle Scouts Continues to Soar

PALMERTON -- A family from Carbon County added another Eagle Scout to its ranks.

Mason George was awarded the honor at a ceremony in Palmerton on Saturday.

Scouting runs in George's family as both his cousins are also Eagle Scouts and his cousin’s children are in the Cub Scouts.

But it was a visit from another Eagle Scout from the family that made the celebration even more special.

“It’s a wonderful feeling. I’m very proud to say my older son is home from the Army to celebrate here. He’s also an Eagle Scout to celebrate with his brother Mason,” stated Kelli George, mother of the Eagle Scouts.

Becoming an Eagle Scout typically takes several years and requires earning at least 21 merit badges.