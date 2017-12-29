× Thrift Store Looking for its New Home

There is usually a crowd of shoppers at the Salvation Army Thrift Store in Shamokin. This day is no exception.

“It serves a lot of people. It helps a lot of people out,” Bob Stancavage said.

While there are quite a few customers, the merchandise is low. That’s because volunteers are packing it up. After twelve years on Independence Street, the thrift store is moving.

“We’ve been scouting out, speculating different places and trying to find out within a budget what we can do,” Major Tammy Hench said.

Major Tammy Hench tells Newswatch 16 the thrift store’s lease ended last month. The building also needs upgrades, so it’s time for a new home.

“We want to be able to meet the needs of the community as well, so we’re going to stay open temporarily in our gymnasium,” Hench said.

SHAMOKIN–The Salvation Army of Shamokin’s headquarters is in nearby Coal Township. Volunteers spent the day setting up racks, because this is where the thrift store will be temporarily. Not everyone is happy about that.

Many of the people who shop here walk here. They tell Newswatch 16 they’d like to see the store stay on Independence Street.

“I’d like to keep it here because I don’t drive,” Stancavage said.

“Probably 75% of our customers are walkers. They’ve voiced strongly their opinions on us staying in town. We are going to try to serve them the best that we can,” Judy Orner said.

Staring January 8th, items will be sold out of the gymnasium on West Spruce Street until the Salvation Army finds a new building for its thrift store.