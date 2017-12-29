Fiesta Bowl: Complete Penn State Coverage From Arizona

Talkback Covers Football, Clothes, and Much More

Posted 6:43 pm, December 29, 2017, by , Updated at 06:09PM, December 29, 2017

TALKBACK – Friday’s addition of Talkback has comments on Penn State coverage, wardrobe of the meteorologists, and Scranton School cutbacks.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment