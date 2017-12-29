Fiesta Bowl: Complete Penn State Coverage From Arizona

Sky Cam Year in Review: A Look From Above

Posted 8:13 pm, December 29, 2017, by , Updated at 08:03PM, December 29, 2017

SKY CAM -- 2017 was the year Newswatch 16 brought back Sky Cam 16. Take a look back at 2017 from above.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s