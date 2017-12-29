Leo O'boyle poured in 30 points as Scranton Prep won it's 5th straight Lynett Tournament Championship by defeating Dunmore.
Scranton Prep Defeats Dunmore To Win Boy’s Lynett Championship-O’boyle With 30 Points
-
Scranton Prep Runs Past Scranton 64-43 at Lynett Tournament
-
Abington Heights Girls Hold Off Scranton Prep in Lynett Tournament
-
Dunmore Boys Top Holy Cross 55-50 at Lynett Tournament
-
O’Boyle, Simons Ready to Lead Scranton Prep
-
Dunmore Girls Beat Scranton in Lynett Semifinals
-
-
Scranton Prep football preview for Meyers
-
Holy Redeemer Girls Win 47-40 at Scranton Prep
-
Hazleton Boys Top Scranton Prep in Early Season Showdown
-
Scranton Prep Boys Soccer Advances to District Title Game
-
Scranton Prep Boys Roll Meyers 67-47 in Season Opener
-
-
Scranton Prep to Face Middletown Again
-
Joe Ferguson Takes Over The Boy’s Basketball Program At Stroudsburg
-
Scranton Prep Still Undefeated After Win Over North Pocono