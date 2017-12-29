Fiesta Bowl: Complete Penn State Coverage From Arizona

Scranton Prep Defeats Dunmore To Win Boy’s Lynett Championship-O’boyle With 30 Points

Posted 9:40 pm, December 29, 2017, by

Leo O'boyle poured in 30 points as Scranton Prep won it's 5th straight Lynett Tournament Championship by defeating Dunmore.

