A $2,000 dollar scholarship went to Dunmore's Nick Shoemaker and the 2017 winner of the 26th annual Fiore Cesare award given from the Scranton Chapter of Football Officials for play on the field and character and academics off of it. The Bucks went deep into the playoffs.
Nick Shoemaker From Dunmore Wins The 26th Annual Fiore Cesare Award
-
Dunmore Faces Challenge With Ligonier Valley
-
Dunmore Bucks Happy to Practice on Thanksgiving
-
Dunmore Beats Ligonier Valley 23-20 to Reach State Semifinals
-
(14-0) Southern Columbia Tigers Return To Eastern Final To Face The (14-0) Dunmore Bucks
-
Dunmore ready for Southern Columbia
-
-
Southern Columbia Makes 16th State Appearance In PIAA State Championship Football Game
-
Mid Valley at Dunmore Friday Night-Week 11 Playoffs
-
Dunmore Lady Bucks vs. Valley View Lady Cougars
-
Southern Columbia vs Dunmore football
-
Dunmore game plan for Southern Columbia
-
-
Dunmore Girls Beat Scranton in Lynett Semifinals
-
Dunmore Boys Top Holy Cross 55-50 at Lynett Tournament
-
Forest City @ Dunmore girls Volleyball