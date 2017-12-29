Fiesta Bowl: Complete Penn State Coverage From Arizona

Nick Shoemaker From Dunmore Wins The 26th Annual Fiore Cesare Award

Posted 6:32 pm, December 29, 2017, by

A $2,000 dollar scholarship went to Dunmore's Nick Shoemaker and the 2017 winner of the 26th annual Fiore Cesare award given from the Scranton Chapter of Football Officials for play on the field and character and academics off of it. The Bucks went deep into the playoffs.

