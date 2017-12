Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SUNBURY -- Good news for folks in part of Northumberland County.

Sunbury’s Annual New Year’s Celebration will take place this year.

Earlier this week, officials decided to cancel the event due to the cold.

But Friday they announced the party once planned for outdoors will now instead be held indoors at the Hotel Edison.

The traditional light bulb drop will also take place at midnight as it has for many years in Sunbury.