New Year’s Celebrations Means Big Business for Taxi Companies, Ride-Sharing Companies

New Year's Eve is big business for bars, restaurants, and ride-sharing companies including Lyft and Uber.

Craig Ewer, Uber spokesperson, says, "New Year's Eve is our busiest time of the year at Uber. You might just say it's our Super Bowl.

In the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton area, there are hundreds of drivers on the road.

It's not just Uber and Lyft gearing up for a busy New Year's Eve, but also other organizations including Burgit's Electric City Taxi.

"We'll have 24 taxi cabs made available for northeastern Pennsylvania, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton combined," said Robbie Burgit from Burgit's Electric City Taxi.

So from taxis to on-demand drivers, you can summon with your smartphone.

So, what's the preferred transportation for people in our area?

"I like Uber now of days because it is so hard to get a taxi now out where I'm at because I live in a rural area.," explained Robert Jones of Shavertown.

Lisa Koppenhaver of Wilkes-Barre said, "I use Uber. Their app is super simple."

However, area cab companies including Burgit's in Scranton and Wilkes-Barre are taking action to try to keep up with the new kids on the block and keep your business.

"We recently incorporated credit card machines," explained Burgit.

Even so, is it enough to keep that cash coming in for cab companies? The owner of Burgit's says despite not having a fancy app like Uber, a number of people around here keep turning to the familiar.

Burgit added, "Some people like to be able to know 'That's Dave or that's Harry or that's John or they like to get used to a dispatcher or driver. So, there's a flip side to that."

"That's what they're used to being that they're older," added Jones. "They don't know about the technology."

No matter which method of mobility you choose, the way your ride is priced, is all different. Cab companies are regulated by the state and have meters on the dash to track your trip. With Uber, prices can often fluctuate during peak times. For example, on New Year`s Eve, the company says you may pay more than usual for your ride home between midnight and 3 a.m. But here's one way to save.

"If you're willing to wait until last call, that might be a good strategy. Or, if you want to duck out just before the ball drops. Maybe that's a party pooper move, but it could save you a couple of extra bucks," said Ewer.

No matter which company you decide to connect with, dialing up a designated driver is the best bet to start off the new year safely.