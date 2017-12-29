Looking for Mail Thieves

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAZLETON -- They are the two guys who investigators say stole mail from a mailbox on Saturday morning around 4:30am.

This particular incident happened on East 1st Street in Hazleton, but a resident of the area told Newswatch 16 this type of theft happens all the time.

"You can't keep your mail outside they'll steal it. they'll open it they'll take what they can and throw it away right in your face," says Melissa Coppola of Hazelton.

Melissa Coppola told Newswatch 16 this problem is not only an issue around the holidays and she's taken action to make sure this doesn't happen to her.

“That's why I went and go a P.O. Box. I had to go to the post office and I said listen don't send me anymore packages, don't send me anymore mail they're stealing my stuff,” said Coppola.

Since the Hazleton Police released this video, there have been other reports of items missing from mailboxes in the area. If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Hazleton Police.