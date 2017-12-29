Law Enforcement Organization Gives Shopping Spree to Local Children

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DICKSON CITY -- A non-profit group called Law Enforcement Only raised money for a Christmas shopping spree for the kids of an officer battling cancer.

This isn't your run of the mill Toys R' Us experience. It's a symbol of a fresh start for the Williams family.

"I'm hoping 2018 will be better than this year, because we had a rough year," Grace Williams said.

Brayden, Ethan and Grace williams are the children of Corporal Jason Williams with the Lackawanna County Sheriff's Office. Williams was diagnosed with cancer earlier this year. He just finished his last chemotherapy appointment.

The Williams' struggle through the course of the year touched the hearts of Corporal Williams' fellow men and women in blue. Many of them are a part of an organization called Law Enforcement Only. The non-profit sponsors shopping sprees for the children of police officers who have had a rough year or have lost their lives in the line of duty.

"It relieves some of the stress on them not only monetary wise -- that everybody is together and one family and we take care of the ones that are in need," Brian Bouton with the Lackawanna County Sheriff's Office said.

The kids were given $350 each and could pick out whatever they wanted in the store.

"Very humbling," Cpl. Williams said. "Estactic that my fellow brothers and sisters in law enforcement have done this for me and my family. To give my children a break after a tough year."

As the kids roamed the aisles picking out their favorites, they, too, were overwhelmed by the generosity.

"I thank everybody who let us have this opportunity to do all this," Ethan Williams said.

Law Enforcment Only also did a shopping spree for the children of Scranton Police Officer John Wilding, who lost his life in the line of duty in 2015.