Last Day At The Pump, Customers Say Good-Bye To Green Bay Packer Themed Gas Station, That Had Been Fixture In Community For Decades

AVOCA -- Michael George a man of few words has been a fixture in Avoca for decades.

The owner of Michael George's service station on Main Street has always been there with a friendly smile.

He tells Newswatch 16 these weren't just customers coming to gas but people he really got the chance to know over the years

“It's hard to let these people go they've been personal friends it's tough,” said Michael George, owner.

Michael George started his gas station business fifty six years ago

He recently decided now was the time to retire.

His station stands out because as you get your gas pumped, you'll notice plenty of Green Bay Packers memorabilia.

Even the logo above the station is painted with the Packers storied logo.

“Just a little kid out of eighth grade when Paul Hornung won the Heisman trophy that was my idol back in those days,” said George.

The gas station was busy until the bitter-sweet end as customers came by to fill up their tanks and say good-bye.

“First of all he's a very good friend of mine and second the service here is wonderful . And he does a wonderful business here,” said Ralph Riviello.

“My family has dealt with Michael for years he's the guy I come to for gas I pull in the morning with a problem and it's taken care of in five minutes, he's wonderful I am going to miss him,” said Donna Lampman.

After leaving the gas station Michael George tells Newswatch 16 he will have a chance to spend time with his family.