History Made at Wayne County Courthouse

HONSEDALE -- The walls of the Wayne County Courthouse in Honesdale display decades of tradition.

Judge after judge to preside over the county.

That tradition takes a different course in 2018 with former county District Attorney Jannie Edwards.

Now- Wayne County’s first female judge.

Surrounded by her family, Edwards took an oath and was sworn in as judge.

The courtroom was full, but Judge Edwards had a message for one group in particular.

She also serves at the Honesdale Lady Hornets Basketball Coach.

She hopes her players see themselves in her.

“It’s important to me because I’m with the girls all the time, we play basketball, I coach the girls, I have a young daughter. Nobody ever said to me, ‘you can’t do this.’ So I want them to know they can. And if you have that goal and you look ahead for what can be, I think it gives them some positivity in helping them get there,” stated Edwards.

With a trailblazer as their coach the girls seem to get the message.

“It’s really inspiring, like Jannie said, you can do anything you put your mind to. I know that’s a really tough thing for girls our age to believe in, but she really inspires me to go for my dreams and everything,” said one basketball player, Sarah Keast.

Judge Edwards will replace now retired Judge Raymond Hamill as President Judge for Wayne County.

“You felt the whole time that this was a community gathered together to experience and celebrate a transition that is going to be fantastic for the people of Wayne County,” stated Judge Raymond Hamill.

A transition that will provide a fresh face to the courthouse walls.