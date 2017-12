Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE -- A fire sparked and spread fast after a tenant allegedly used a wood burning stove to thaw out frozen pipes.

It happened around noon along Harris and Metcalf Street in Wilkes-Barre.

The fire started in the garage and made its way to an attached apartment.

It then melted the side of the neighboring building.

The tenant and their dog made it safely out of the fire in Luzerne County.