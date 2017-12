Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BUCK TOWNSHIP -- A road is closed due to a crash between a delivery truck and SUV in Luzerne County.

Officials say a Coors Light Beer delivery truck and SUV collided on Route 115 near White Haven around 10:30 a.m. on Friday.

Both drivers were trapped inside and had to be rescued. One driver had to be flown to the hospital.

Route 115 is closed while crews clear up the crash.

Officials have not said what led up the wreck here in Luzerne County.

