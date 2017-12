Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALTON -- The coroner has just been called to the scene of a deadly fire in Lackawanna County.

Multiple rescue units were called to a home on Equestrian Drive in Dalton, near Clark Summit.

Sometime around 2:30 p.m., a two-alarm fire broke out, destroying the home.

No word yet how many people were involved in that fire or what caused the fire.

Newswatch 16 will bring you the latest details as we get them.