‘Barking and Entering’ — Lost Dog Turns Up Inside Family’s Home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WALKER, MI -- It's something you don’t hear about every day: a dog home invader. One family in West Michigan came home to find an unknown dog cozied up on their couch, according to WXMI .

"Is it a raccoon or a person?" That was the question the Sluit family had when they came home Christmas evening to an unknown home invader.

The Strobel family's dog, River, went through quite a journey to get back home.

Jean Strobel can now laugh at the unusual situation her newly adopted dog River got himself into after running away a little over a week ago. The entire community and the missing animal recovery program, Lost Paws, helped search for River for seven days.

River was eventually discovered a mile and a half from home. Oddly enough, River broke into a different home down the street and made himself comfy on their couch.

Tom Sluit says their side door was open when they arrived home, but he isn’t exactly sure how River broke into the house. His family saw the Lost Paws missing posters and made the call to get River home.

River is doing very well gaining weight back and resting up. Jean is not letting the dog out of her sight and very thankful for everything the Sluit family has done.

Click here for updates on this story.