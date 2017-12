Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAZLETON -- A bank teller from Luzerne County is accused of coming up with a scheme to steal money from her bank.

This came right before she left her job.

State police say Ashlee Felix of Hazleton gave her two weeks’ notice and then conspired with four others to withdraw money from the accounts of unsuspecting customers.

The group is accused of stealing more than 45,000 dollars from M and T Bank at the Laurel Mall near Hazleton.