Bank Robbers Death Found Justified

WYOMING -- Officials have ruled that the deadly shooting of a bank robber by police was justified.
The Lackawanna County District Attorney’s office and state police released their findings Friday after investigating the incident.
Authorities say John Souder robbed M and T Bank in Wyoming earlier this month.
Souder then led officers on a nine-mile chase ending in Old Forge.
Police say Souder got out of his car holding a gun which prompted the officers to shoot.
Souder later died at a hospital.
