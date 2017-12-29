Bank Robbers Death Found Justified

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WYOMING -- Officials have ruled that the deadly shooting of a bank robber by police was justified.

The Lackawanna County District Attorney’s office and state police released their findings Friday after investigating the incident.

Authorities say John Souder robbed M and T Bank in Wyoming earlier this month.

Souder then led officers on a nine-mile chase ending in Old Forge.

Police say Souder got out of his car holding a gun which prompted the officers to shoot.

Souder later died at a hospital.