Fiesta Bowl: Complete Penn State Coverage From Arizona

Bakers Busy Leading Up to New Year

Posted 6:34 am, December 29, 2017, by , Updated at 06:06AM, December 29, 2017

PLAINS -- The new year is right around the corner and while a lot of us may be planning to hit the gym in 2018, bakers are busy filling orders to fit in a final sweet treat!

Now, there are only three more days left in 2017 and that means it is time to treat yourself.

Newswatch 16's Carolyn Blackburne visited Bakery Delite in Plains Friday morning.

They were up early making special cannolis and cakes for New Year's celebrations!

Carolyn spoke with Morghann Crossley a cake decorator at the bakery.

At the bakery, they were even making bread for the holiday. They have party breads, round bread for dips, and even delicious rye bread you can use for finger sandwiches.

If you want to order something, employees recommend doing it soon.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s