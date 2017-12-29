Bakers Busy Leading Up to New Year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLAINS -- The new year is right around the corner and while a lot of us may be planning to hit the gym in 2018, bakers are busy filling orders to fit in a final sweet treat!

Now, there are only three more days left in 2017 and that means it is time to treat yourself.

Newswatch 16's Carolyn Blackburne visited Bakery Delite in Plains Friday morning.

They were up early making special cannolis and cakes for New Year's celebrations!

Carolyn spoke with Morghann Crossley a cake decorator at the bakery.

At the bakery, they were even making bread for the holiday. They have party breads, round bread for dips, and even delicious rye bread you can use for finger sandwiches.

If you want to order something, employees recommend doing it soon.