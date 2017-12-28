× Two Men Charged With Homicide in Monroe County

JACKSON TOWNSHIP — Two men are now charged with homicide for a murder in the Poconos.

Michael Owens and Randy Criste-Troutman were charged via video arraignment Thursday morning for the death of Demetrio Hughes.

Both men are currently in state prison on unrelated charges.

Investigators say the pair lured Hughes to a wooded area of Jackson Township, near Tannersville, in 2016 because they felt he had cheated them in a drug deal.

The pair shot Hughes and left his body.

A few days later, they returned to the spot to burn the remains in Monroe County.