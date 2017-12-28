Fiesta Bowl: Complete Penn State Coverage From Arizona

Tunkhannock Holiday Wrestling Tournament Finals

Posted 10:46 pm, December 28, 2017, by

Sheldon Seymour from Troy wins at 106, Joe Hester wins at 126, Creighton Edsell from Wyalusing wins at 160, and Colin Fegley from Mahanoy Area wins at 170.

