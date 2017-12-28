Shortage of Shelters

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON -- 'Sorry We're Closed' is what the sign outside the Bethel AME Homeless Shelter says on its doors.

This night-time homeless shelter has been closed since April and, despite the cold, there are no plans to re-open it.

"Well, I just want people to know that it's it's it's not a financial burden. It's just a man power--a reliable man power that we need,” says Darian Banks, the pastor at Bethel AME.

Banks told Newswatch 16 the church is having difficulty finding volunteers to supervise the shelter at night. And it upsets him, but it was a congregation decision to not open again this season.

So what does that mean for people who need a place to stay warm?

"People are going to hospitals asking hotels if we can stay in their lobby til morning til CIC opens up,” says William Dearie.

CIC is Scranton's Community Intervention Center. It is a daytime shelter in Lackawanna County.

Agencies like the Community Intervention Center are doing the best it can to help the homeless but it is only a day shelter, they can't provide support at night.

The CIC is asking for donations of sleeping bags, blankets, and outerwear accessories to help the homeless handle the cold.