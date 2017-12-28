Sports Director Jim Coles continues our coverage Duel in the Desert-Penn State's Return to the Fiesta Bowl. This time we speak with several players on the program's rise in the rankings and a need for a win in the Fiesta Bowl over #11 Washington.
Penn State Football Program On The Rise And Looking For A Fiesta Bowl Victory
-
Penn State Football Team Having Some Fun In Arizona
-
Penn State Alumni Society Prepare for Fiesta Bowl Party
-
Mike Gesicki Hopeful to End Collegiate Career On High Note
-
Nittany Lions Impressed with Washington Huskies
-
Penn State Plays Kickball with Kids
-
-
Top 25 Fiesta Bowls of All Time
-
Penn State Fans Taking Off for the Duel in the Desert
-
Penn State to Play Washington in the 2017 Fiesta Bowl
-
Saquon Barkley Turns the Microphone Around With Young Fan
-
Nittany Lions Fans Plan Trips to Fiesta Bowl
-
-
Penn State Seniors Leaving Impressive Legacy
-
Nittany Lions, Huskies Talk Fiesta Bowl Matchup
-
Nittany Lions Hope to Finish the Season Right in the Fiesta Bowl